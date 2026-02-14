Natalia Janoszek brings glamour, grit and a fierce competitive edge

Natalia Janoszek is not just another familiar face from reality television — she is a performer who thrives on reinvention, resilience and rising to every new challenge that comes her way. Known to Indian audiences for her appearance on ‘Bigg Boss’ and celebrated internationally for her dynamic screen presence, Natalia is now stepping into a fresh competitive arena with ‘The 50’. We caught up with her as she prepares to take on this new chapter, one that promises intensity, strategy and a renewed display of her fighter spirit. For Natalia, growth has always been tied to discomfort. “I’ve never been interested in staying where things feel safe,” she says. “If something scares me a little or pushes me beyond what I think I can handle, that’s usually a sign I need to do it.”

While many admire her high-fashion elegance and red-carpet poise, Natalia insists that her true strength lies beyond the glamour. That inner steel first became evident during her time on ‘Królowa Przetrwania’, where she embraced extreme conditions in pursuit of a personal reset. “It wasn’t about image,” she reflects. “It was about endurance — physical and emotional. You discover very quickly who you really are when the spotlight fades and the challenge remains.”

That mindset is exactly what she brings to ‘The 50’. Describing herself as naturally competitive, Natalia says the format excites her because it demands both strategy and stamina. “I don’t participate just to be seen,” she explains. “I participate to excel. I love testing my limits. I love proving to myself that I can go further.”

She approaches every task with discipline — training consistently, analyzing situations carefully and respecting team dynamics as much as individual performance. “Competition sharpens you,” she says. “It brings clarity, focus and sometimes even vulnerability. That’s when you grow the most.” Natalia believes audiences will see a more fearless version of her in this new journey. “There’s always been a fighter in me,” she adds with a quiet smile. “The difference now is that I fully embrace her.” As ‘The 50’ unfolds, Natalia Janoszek stands ready not just as a glamorous presence but as a determined contender — blending style with strength and proving once again that resilience is her most defining trait.