AP minister Narayana Inaugurates new gym at VMC Park in Veterinary Colony

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Municipal Department Minister Narayana, alongside MLA Gadde Rammohan, inaugurated a newly constructed gym at VMC Park in Veterinary Colony. The initiative was notably driven by the residents of the colony, who collectively raised funds to bring the gym project to fruition.

During the inauguration ceremony, Minister Narayana expressed his appreciation for the community's efforts and declared that the management of the park would be overseen by the VMC. He highlighted discussions he had with Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu regarding green development and environmental improvement, emphasizing plans to enhance the living environment in local colonies.

Minister Narayana also addressed concerns raised by the residents regarding various issues in the area, assuring them that these problems would be addressed promptly. He revealed that he had conducted a review meeting with municipal officials just a week prior to the event to ensure progress on these matters.

The new gym facility is expected to promote fitness and well-being among the residents of Veterinary Colony, marking a positive step towards community development and engagement.