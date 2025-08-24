AP minister Narayana says legacy waste will be cleared by October 2

Andhra Pradesh Minister Ponguru Narayana has announced that all legacy waste in Andhra Pradesh will be completely cleared by October 2. During his inspection of the legacy waste dumping site in Machilipatnam, he engaged with municipal authorities regarding the bio-mining process for waste management.

Narayana reported that 72 lakh tonnes of waste have already been removed statewide, with 13 lakh tonnes remaining. In Machilipatnam alone, 19 thousand tonnes of waste have been cleared. The Minister emphasised that efforts are underway to expedite the waste removal process by deploying additional machinery.

"We are establishing facilities to manage both solid and liquid waste," Narayana stated. He highlighted the ongoing awareness campaign, 'Swarnandhra-Swachh Andhra', aimed at improving waste management practices. Currently, the state is grappling with 7,500 tonnes of solid waste arriving daily. To tackle this, plans are in place to introduce waste-to-energy plants and water treatment facilities for liquid waste management within the next two years.