AP minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy challenges Chandrababu to contest from Punganur

Andhra Pradesh State Panchayati Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy challenged Chandrababu Naidu to contest in Punganur if he has guts. Speaking to media on Friday, he flagged off that Chandrababu Naidu did not realised the fate of his party even though his it had lost in Kuppam.

"With the defeat of Kuppam, the impatience in Chandrababu increased tremendously. He did not look towards Kuppam even in difficult times of coronavirus; now he has come to the people after being defeated in Kuppam," Peddireddy said. The ministee further questioned that what will Chandrababu Naidu do by coming to Pulivendula and Punganur.

He alleged that Chandrababu illegally imprisoned Mithun Reddy for 15 days in his regime and questioned Chandrababu whether he implemented the welfare schemes with their father's property. He said that CM YS Jagan is doing welfare rule in the state.