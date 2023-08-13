Live
AP minister RK Roja slams Pawan over comments on Rushikonda
Andhra Pradesh Minister Roja has strongly responded to the controversy surrounding the construction activities in Rushikonda, Visakhapatnam.
Andhra Pradesh Minister Roja has strongly responded to the controversy surrounding the construction activities in Rushikonda, Visakhapatnam. She criticized Pawan Kalyan for remaining silent when the son-in-law of Balakrishna and allegedly occupied government land near Rushikonda.
Roja expressed her anguish that despite proper permissions, there are objections when government buildings are constructed on government land. She made a remark about Pawan Kalyan, suggesting that he may need to be admitted to a mental hospital.
Roja asserted that regardless of the opposition, the construction in Rushikonda will continue.
Meanwhile, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan will be holding a public meeting at Gajuwaka in a while. Along with steel plant and Gangavaram port, Pawan will mention many issues in the meeting. Jana Sena sources said that Pawan Kalyan is likely to make a key announcement in the Gajuwaka meeting.