AP minister Seediri Appalaraju slams Pawan Kalyan over remarks on Vizag steel plant issue

Andhra Pradesh state Minister Seediri Appalaraju fired at Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan over his comments made against the YSRCP government on Sunday. He said it is ridiculous on part of Pawan Kalyan for coming forward in support of the protest against the privatisation of Visakhapatnam steel at the time when the Centre is likely to reconsider the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam steel plant issue.



The minister said that the state government has been making all efforts for the conservation of Visakhapatnam steel for the last six months. Speaking to media in Srikakulam on Monday, Minister Appalaraju said that Pawan Kalyan, who is now talking about the Visakhapatnam Steel Factory should tell what he has done for these six months. He said the state government has been making all efforts for the conservation of Visakhapatnam steel for the last six months.

The minister questioned Pawan's eligibility to give the state government a week-long deadline. He opined that the Jana Sena chief plunged into the action believing that the YSRCP would get credit and asked the former to refrain from reading the scripts given by Chandrababu.