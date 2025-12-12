AP minister TG Bharath express shock over bus accident in Alluri district

Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister TG Bharath has expressed his shock following a devastating bus accident on the Tulsipakalu Ghat Road in the Chintur Mandal of Alluri Sitarama Raju District.

The incident, in which a private bus carrying pilgrims fell into a valley, resulted in the loss of numerous lives. Minister TG Bharath conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the families of those affected by this tragic event.