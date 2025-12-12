  1. Home
AP minister TG Bharath express shock over bus accident in Alluri district

  • Created On:  12 Dec 2025 10:29 AM IST
AP minister TG Bharath express shock over bus accident in Alluri district
Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister TG Bharath has expressed his shock following a devastating bus accident on the Tulsipakalu Ghat Road

Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister TG Bharath has expressed his shock following a devastating bus accident on the Tulsipakalu Ghat Road in the Chintur Mandal of Alluri Sitarama Raju District.

The incident, in which a private bus carrying pilgrims fell into a valley, resulted in the loss of numerous lives. Minister TG Bharath conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the families of those affected by this tragic event.

TG Bharath reactionAlluri bus accidentpilgrim fatalitiesminister condolencestragic incident
