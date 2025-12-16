Forest Science Centre launched to boost conservation and research

Bengaluru: In a significant step towards expanding forest cover and strengthening conservation efforts, the University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS), Bengaluru, has established a Forest Science Centre at its Gandhi Krushi Vignana Kendra (GKVK) campus. This is the first such centre to be launched within the university premises, aimed at promoting forest-based research, training and sustainable livelihoods.

The Forest Science Centre has been set up to provide training to farmers, researchers and local communities in forestry practices, while also encouraging forest-based livelihoods. The initiative seeks to integrate conservation, research and extension activities to protect local plant resources and promote sustainable use of forest wealth.

As part of the initiative, the University of Agricultural Sciences has entered into an agreement with the Institute of Wood Science and Technology (IWST) to undertake research, awareness and extension programmes related to forestry. Under the agreement, IWST will provide annual financial support for activities carried out at the centre. In addition, the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE) will supply improved tree varieties and forestry technologies, which will form part of the centre’s academic and outreach programmes.

All programmes and training activities conducted at the Forest Science Centre will be disseminated to farmers through the university’s Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs), ensuring wider outreach and practical implementation at the grassroots level.

Speaking about the initiative, Forest Science Centre Nodal Officer H.B. Raghu said that afforestation would be given top priority at the centre. He added that training would be provided on forest awareness, value addition to forest produce, legal aspects of forestry, horticulture and agroforestry practices. Improved forest species and elite planting material would be raised in nurseries and distributed to farmers, along with guidance on scientific forest management practices.

The primary objective of the centre is to create awareness about the importance of forest conservation and promote research on plant wealth, food and medicinal plants and other biological resources. It also aims to encourage farmers to adopt sustainable natural resource use and establish forest-based enterprises, while developing programmes that contribute to ecological balance.

Facilities required for research, demonstrations and training have been developed within the UAS Bengaluru campus. Tree species required for model forest plots are being raised, and the production of high-quality saplings suitable for agroforestry is being scaled up. University officials said that awareness programmes on forest conservation are being planned and that the first workshop under the Forest Science Centre will be conducted shortly.