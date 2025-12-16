YSRCP takes out rallies against ‘privatisation’

Vijayawada: YSRCP on Monday organised rallies and signature drives at all district headquarters as part of its one-crore signature campaign opposing the alleged privatisation of government medical colleges in the state. Party cadres, students and members of the public participated in the programme.

Speaking to a news channel, YSRCP leader R K Roja alleged that while the Union government was establishing government medical colleges across the country, its ally in Andhra Pradesh was attempting to privatise them. She accused the NDA coalition government in the state of pushing the move despite what she termed strong public opposition.Roja said neighbouring states such as Telangana and Karnataka were setting up government medical colleges, whereas Andhra Pradesh was seeing efforts to hand them over to private entities.

Recalling the tenure of the previous YSRCP government, she claimed that permissions had been secured, funds mobilised and construction of nearly seven government medical colleges completed before the change of government in 2024.

She said the signature campaign, launched at the call of YSRCP president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, reflected widespread public resistance. The collected petitions will be sent to the party’s central office in Tadepalli, after which Jagan Mohan Reddy and senior leaders are scheduled to submit them to Governor S Abdul Nazeer on December 18. The ruling TDP did not immediately respond.