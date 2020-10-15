AP Minister Vellampalli Srinivas shifted to Hyderabad Apollo for coronavirus treatment

Andhra Pradesh Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas has recently tested positive for coronavirus and was under treatment. However, he has not yet tested negative and was admitted to the Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad for better treatment. He had been suffering from fever for the last two days. He joined Apollo for treatment as he was very lethargic. However, due to heavy rains, the road was not conducive. Minister Vellampalli Srinivas flew in a special helicopter from Vijayawada to Hyderabad. At present his health seems to be stable. On September 28, Vellampalli Srinivas was diagnosed with corona positive.

However, he has been receiving treatment ever since and there is no change in health status.Corona did not decrease despite taking appropriate precautions. Meanwhile, several ministers, MLAs and MPs from the ruling YSR Congress party infected with Coronavirus. Minister Vellampalli Srinivas was diagnosed with corona positive in September who also presented silk robes to Lord Venkateswara along with CM Jagan at the Tirumala Brahmotsavam in September.

Minister Vellampalli was in Thirumala for a week during the Brahmotsavam and arrived at Vijayawada on September 25th. He has since been diagnosed with mild covid symptoms. These tests confirmed that the minister had a corona positive. With this, Minister Vellampalli was admitted to a private hospital and recovered. He was admitted to the Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad due to poor health at the moment.

Corona epidemic continues to rage in Andhra Pradesh. In the past 24 hours, 3,892 new cases have been reported. In the last 24 hours, 69,463 samples were tested in the state and 3,892 tested positive for coronavirus and as many as 5,050 were discharged. In the last 24 hours in 28 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus in the state. The total number of cases registered in the state has reached 7,67,465 and death toll has risen to 6,319 so far while 7,16,582 people have been treated and discharged from various hospitals. Currently, 41,669 people are being treated at various coronavirus hospitals.