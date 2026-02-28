AP Ministers express shock over Kakinada firecracker blast, assures support

Politicians and officials expressed their shock and grief over the recent explosion at a fireworks factory in Vetlapalem, Kakinada district, which resulted in 18 fatalities. They assured that the government will support the victims and their families.

Minister Lokesh took to social media to condemn the tragedy, calling it a loss beyond words. He pledged support for the bereaved families and promised better medical care for the injured.

In-charge Minister Narayana also expressed his shock, speaking with the district collector to ensure emergency medical arrangements were in place. He ordered doctors to be dispatched to the scene and assured government support for the victims.

Home Minister Anita responded swiftly, expressing deep sorrow and instructing officials to provide the best possible medical treatment. She left for Vetlapalem from Cheepurupalli, Vizianagaram district, and maintained communication with district officials.

Minister Satyakumar Yadav called for immediate medical assistance, directing medical staff and ambulances to be deployed at the scene.

Minister Ramprasad Reddy conveyed his grief, offering condolences to the families of the deceased and calling for stricter safety inspections at hazardous units to prevent future tragedies.

BJP state president PVN Madhav also shared his condolences on social media, highlighting the severity of the incident. He urged the government to provide free medical care to the injured, financial aid to bereaved families, and to conduct a thorough investigation with strict action against safety violations.