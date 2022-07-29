AP minister's PA threatened by loan app organisers in Nellore, four held

The harassment by the online loan app organizers is increasing day by day and has become a concern. Not only the common people but even celebrities are not exempted from loan app harassment. Recently, an unknown person called Andhra Pradesh Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy's phone and as the minister was on a visit to the constituency, the minister's PA Shankar picked up the phone who was threatened by the loan app organizers.



Against this backdrop, Shankar paid Rs. 25,000 for not being able to stop the harassment of the administrators of the loan app and later complained to the police as the calls were coming again.

The police registered the complaint and found that the phone calls were coming from Chennai. Police arrested four recovery agents. Not only the minister but some other public representatives are also being harassed by the administrators of this loan app.

It is learned a person named Ashok Kumar through an online loan app took a loan of 9 lakhs. However, the app administrators have been harassing those on Ashok Mobile's contact list by making phone calls. AP Police took their harassment case seriously and started an action plan.