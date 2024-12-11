Manchu Manoj Calls for Justice and Trusts in Police

Hyderabad: Actor Manchu Manoj addressed the ongoing controversy surrounding his family and recent allegations, asserting his faith in the police system and expressing hope for a peaceful resolution. Speaking to the media, Manoj stated, "I believe justice will be served, and I have complete trust in the police. We will resolve this issue amicably."

Manoj dismissed rumors about his mother’s hospitalization, calling them baseless. "The news about my mother being admitted to the hospital is false," he clarified. He further accused a man named Vinay of causing discord within their household. "Vinay has been engaging in irregularities at the Vidyaniketan institutions and has created rifts in our family. My father is unaware of these actions," Manoj said, adding that Vinay was the root cause of the current conflicts.

When questioned about the reasons behind the family dispute, Manoj refrained from revealing details. "I do not know the reason for the quarrels in our home. Even if I knew, I wouldn’t disclose it," he stated firmly.

The actor also mentioned his elder brother Vishnu in his statement, alleging that his brother’s actions were influencing the situation. "Everything is happening because of my brother Vishnu’s instigation," he claimed.