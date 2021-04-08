AP MPTC, ZPTC elections: Tension erupts in Nellore as an agent immerses ballot box in water

The MPTC and ZPTC elections across Andhra Pradesh has been going on with untoward incidents at few places. Tensions are high in the parishad elections as compared to the previous panchayat and municipal elections. Clashes are erupting in almost every district. Despite TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu's call to boycott the elections, TDP candidates are in the fray almost everywhere. However, the situation has become tense with clashes between YSRCP-TDP leaders since this morning.



TDP cadre in Gonepudi raised concerns and alleged that the YSRCP leaders prevented them from going near the polling stations in Narasaraopet mandal. TDP leaders chanted slogans near the polling station. On the other hand, a BJP agent thrown a ballot box in Nellore district as an elderly woman's vote had missed. With this, the elections in Ponugodu were suspended for a while. However, when the staff tried to stop him, he pushed them away and threw the ballot box into the water.

Meanwhile in Visakhapatnam, a candidate expressed concern that the mark had changed. The candidate in Sitagunta was late to find out that the mark had changed. He grabbed the ballot paper and protested.



