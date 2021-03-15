AP Municipal Elections final results: YSRCP bags 11 Corporations and 73 municipalities

The YSRCP has created history in Andhra Pradesh municipal elections. Elections were held in a total of 75 municipalities and 12 corporations. However, amid High Court orders, the SEC did not disclose the results in Eluru Corporation. Of the remaining 11 corporations, YSRCP has won 11 corporations while in 73 municipalities, except for Tadipatri and Maidukuru, the YSRCP have won remaining municipalities. YSRCP has won in Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Machilipatnam, Guntur, Ongole, Tirupati, Chittoor, Anantapur, Kurnool and Kadapa corporations while the TDP limited to only two municipalities. The Janasena and the BJP also failed miserably.

With the municipal election results, the party leaders were engrossed in the festivities. The party leaders said it had once again proved that all the people of the state were on Jagan's side. The party leaders said that the people of AP had expressed their support for the YSRCP government's policies.

Telugu Desam party leader Nara Chandrababu Naidu reacted after the defeat in the elections. Made key comments on the Twitter platform. He expressed happiness over the fighting spirit of party cadre and lauded them. "We fought hard despite rhetoric, threats, abuse of power, and temptations. Let us move forward with the aim not solving public problems If we work with the same spirit, success will be ours in the days to come," Chandrababu tweeted.

ప్రస్తుత ఫలితాల విషయానికి వస్తే, నిరుత్సాహ పడాల్సిన అవసరం లేదు. రౌడీయిజం, బెదిరింపులు, అధికార దుర్వినియోగం, ప్రలోభాలు ఉన్నప్పటికీ గట్టిగా పోరాడాం. ప్రజా సమస్యల పరిష్కారం, రాష్ట్ర భవిష్యత్తు లక్ష్యంగా ముందుకు కొనసాగుదాం. ఇదే స్ఫూర్తితో పనిచేస్తే రాబోయే రోజుల్లో విజయం మనదే.(2/2) — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) March 14, 2021



