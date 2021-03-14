AP Municipal Elections results: YSRCP clean sweeps Guntur municipal corporation

The ruling YSRCP party is dominating the Andhra Pradesh municipal election results and the opposition parties are in no way giving any competition. While the opposition Telugu Desam Party is limited to a few seats, the Jana Sena-BJP alliance is limited to four seats. In Nellore, Kurnool, Prakasam and Vizianagaram districts, the YSRCP is moving towards a clean sweep. On the other hand, the YSRCP has won 20 out of 20 wards in the Kanigiri municipality.

Meanwhile, there YSRCP continues its winning streak in Srikakulam Ichapuram Municipality. There have been a total of 9 ward results revealed so far whete YSRCP has won six and TDP is limited to three seats. On the other hand, YSRCP candidates are also heading for victory in Guntur district and won 7th Division The YSRCP has also won in Tenali and Chilakaluripet of Guntur district and going ahead to win Sattanapalli and Repalli as well.

Going by the trends, the YSRCP is definitely heading towards getting massive majority. Overall, the YSRCP has so far won more than 25 municipalities. According to the results received so far, the YSRCP has won 40 of the 75 municipalities.