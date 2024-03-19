AP needs double-engine sarkaar for rapid devpt: BJP

Vijayawada: BJP state chief official spokesperson Lanka Dinakar said Andhra Pradesh needs double engine sarkaar for the rapid development of the state and the objective of three parties, BJP, TDP and Jana Sena Party, is to develop the state.

Addressing the media at the state party office here on Monday, Dinakar said people of Andhra Pradesh were benefitted under the Central government schemes like Jal Jeevan Mission, Kisan Samman Nidhi, PM Awas Yojana, Gareeb Kalyan Anna Yojana, Ayushman Bharat and many others. The Centre is rendering financial assistance of Rs 6,000 to each farmer under Kisan Samman scheme and issued Ayushman Bharat cards to 1.57 crore people in Andhra Pradesh. He said the Central government is giving assistance worth Rs 16,000 crore a year to AP under food security. He alleged the state government is using the state government stickers for the Central schemes.

Dinakar alleged that the state government diverted the Central funds sanctioned to village panchayats in the state. Polavaram project works were crippled under the YSRCP rule in the last five years, he said and reminded that 72 per cent of the works were completed by 2019.

He said the NDA alliance government in Andhra Pradesh will complete the Polavaram project works. He questioned how the state government could construct the Machilipatnam and Ramayapatnam ports without the cooperation of the Centre.

The primary objective of the BJP, Jana Sena and TDP is to put an end to the corrupt and tyrannical rule of YSRCP, he declared.