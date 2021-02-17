AP Panchayat Elections 2021: Heavy polling in third phase in Chittoor district

Madanapalli (Chittoor district): In the third phase of Panchayat polls in Chittoor district covering ten mandals in Madanapalli division on Wednesday a heavy polling of 77.81 percent was recorded by 1.30 pm.

The polling in most of the mandals was moderate with 5 percent voting registered in the first one hour i.e at 7.30 am but picked up later and went on in full swing after 10 in the morning.

The poll percentage which was 5.1 at 7.30 gradually increased hour after hour.

At 8.30 the poll percentage was 15.79 at 9.30 it was 27.33 at 10.30 increased to 43.26.

Brisk polling continued with 56.58 polling at 11.30 and at 12.30 the polling reached 69.11 and 1.30 further up to 77.81.

While Kuppam, Gudupalli and Ramakuppam recorded more than 80 percent by 1.30 pm revealing heavy polling in the mandals in Kuppam Assembly constituency.

Interestingly, the voting was peaceful with no incident reported so far despite high polling in the 10 mandals that went to poll on Wednesday.