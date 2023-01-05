AP pension distribution system unique: Minister Vanitha

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari District): Home Minister Taneti Vanitha praised Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for introducing volunteer and secretariat system unlike any other State in the country and providing good governance to every household.

On Wednesday, she attended as the chief guest at the pension distribution programme organised as part of pension enhancement week celebrations at Sanskrit School in Kovvur town.

Addressing the participants, the Minister stated that the CM has kept the promise given in the manifesto and during padayatra to increase the pension gradually and welfare schemes are being implemented as per eligibility criteria. "In the past, elderly and disabled people used to wait for hours in queue for pension. After Jagan came to power, beneficiaries are getting pension at their doorstep early in the morning on the first of every month even if it is a holiday," she added.

A total of 2,39,491 pension beneficiaries have been given a benefit of Rs 66,00,04,750 since January 2023 in East Godavari district. Vanitha said that despite all the difficulties faced by the State government in terms of finances, the welfare schemes are being implemented without interruption.

Minister Vanitha distributed pensions to the beneficiaries. ZP vice-chairperson P Srilekha, former MLC Koduri Sivarama Krishna, Agricultural Marketing Committee chairman V Gangadhara Srinivas, DRDA PD Subhashini, municipal chairperson Bavana Ratna Kumari, MPDOs K Prasanna Kumar, B Ram Prasad, Rajasekhar participated.