AP people lost confidence in PM Modi: PCC chief

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gidugu Rudra Raju lambasted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for going back on his word to Andhra people.



Addressing a meeting in connection with the Indian Constitution Day celebrations organised at the party headquarters Andhra Ratna Bhavan here on Sunday, Rudra Raju recalled the promises made by the Prime Minister upon the latter’s visit to Tirupati in an open letter to the Prime Minister on Sunday.

Later, addressing the media, Rudra Raju said that Narendra Modi after assuming charge as the Prime Minister visited Tirupati and made a lot of promises including special status to AP, railway zone, Central educational institutions, completion of Polavaram project, special package to North Andhra on the lines of Bundelkhand and full implementation of AP Reorganisation Act. Consequently, he forgot all those promises, he said.

Ten years after BJP assumed power, a lot of injustice has been done to Andhra Pradesh instead of developing it. The PCC chief demanded an explanation from the Prime Minister to the people of Andhra.

Rudra Raju flayed the Centre for targeting the opposition leaders with ED, IT, CBI and others in order to frighten them.

The then UPA government had prepared an action plan to provide benefits worth Rs Rs 5 lakh crore for Andhra Pradesh but the NDA government had totally shelved it. The next government at the Centre under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi will confer special status to Andhra Pradesh, he asserted.

He exuded confidence that the Congress would win the Assembly elections in the neighbouring Telangana State. He flayed TS Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for deceiving people after promising to make a Dalit as the Chief Minister and distribution of three acres of land to the poor. Rudra Raju said that six guarantee schemes announced by the Congress would certainly help the poor, women, weaker sections and Dalits. He predicted Congress victory in all the five States including Telangana.

