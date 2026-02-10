AP players shine at Asian junior championship

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh soft tennis players brought laurels to the State by winning medals at 2nd Asian Junior Soft Tennis Championship–2026, held at Ludhiana in Punjab from February 3 to 8. Representing the Indian team, AS Vaishali, PV Chinhas, and M Revanth delivered impressive performances.

In the prestigious international tournament, Vaishali, pairing with Mahek (Gujarat), clinched gold medal in Under-15 Girls’ Doubles category. Chinhas, along with Rohin Raj (Uttar Pradesh), secured a bronze medal in Under-15 Boys’ Doubles event. Revanth, partnering Raj (Uttar Pradesh), also won a bronze medal in Under-18 Boys’ Doubles category, bringing pride to Andhra Pradesh.

Following their notable achievements, the medal-winning players paid a courtesy visit to Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) Chairman Animini Ravi Naidu at SAAP headquarters at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium premises here on Monday. On the occasion, Ravi Naidu felicitated the players with shawls and congratulated them for their dedication and success at the Asian level.

Commending their performances, the SAAP Chairman encouraged young sportspersons to continue their hard work and aim for higher honours at future international competitions, bringing further recognition to the State and the nation.

The felicitation programme was attended by Andhra Pradesh Soft Tennis Association Chairman Daram Naveen Kumar, parents of the players, and other officials.