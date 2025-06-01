AP police constable examination starts off with strict security measures

The written examination for constable positions commenced on Sunday, with stringent security protocols in place at the examination centres. Biometrics were implemented to identify candidates before they were permitted to enter the centres an hour early.

Upon arrival, candidates were subjected to checks with a metal detector, reinforcing the importance of security during the examination process. Mobile phones, electronic devices, watches, and wallets have been strictly prohibited within the examination premises.

Scheduled from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm, the examination is being conducted at various centres located in Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Guntur, Kurnool, and Tirupati. Rajiv Kumar Meena, Chairman of the State Level Police Recruitment Board, confirmed that all necessary arrangements have been completed for the constable examination.