Live
- BJP dismisses report on using Col Sofiya Qureshi, Wg Cdr Vyomika Singh as faces of women-centric campaign
- TG govt giving big push to tribal education: MLA
- Ration shops reopened in line with public demand: Minister BC Janardhan Reddy
- Heavy rains forecasted across AP and Telangana for three days
- Alleti tours Sarangapur mandal
- Doctors warn against tobacco use
- CII elects Rajiv Memani as new President for 2025-26
- Congress chief echoing Pakistan's lines: Giriraj Singh slams Kharge over Op Sindoor remarks
- Seethakka chairs review meet
- Delhi: CBI arrests IRS officer, aide in bribery case
AP police constable examination starts off with strict security measures
The written examination for constable positions commenced on Sunday, with stringent security protocols in place at the examination centres.
The written examination for constable positions commenced on Sunday, with stringent security protocols in place at the examination centres. Biometrics were implemented to identify candidates before they were permitted to enter the centres an hour early.
Upon arrival, candidates were subjected to checks with a metal detector, reinforcing the importance of security during the examination process. Mobile phones, electronic devices, watches, and wallets have been strictly prohibited within the examination premises.
Scheduled from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm, the examination is being conducted at various centres located in Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Guntur, Kurnool, and Tirupati. Rajiv Kumar Meena, Chairman of the State Level Police Recruitment Board, confirmed that all necessary arrangements have been completed for the constable examination.