AP Police Constable Recruitment: Hall-tickets for physical tests from March 1

The Andhra Pradesh Police Recruitment Board said in a statement on Monday that the call letters for physical and main examinations for filling up the posts of police constables can be downloaded from its website slprb.ap.gov.in from March 1 to 10.



The preliminary examination for filling 4,100 constable posts in the state was conducted in January and the results were announced within a week.

The physical endurance test and mains examination will be conducted for the qualified candidates. The Police Recruitment Board has decided in principle to conduct physical fitness tests from March 13 and the mains exam is expected to be held in the first week of April.

The dates of these exams will be officially announced by the Police Recruitment Board soon.