AP Police dept. responds to AB Venkateswar Rao's letter to CBI, says it's against All India Service rules

The police department has given an explanation on the letter written by AB Venkateswara Rao to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). DIG Paulraj revealed key facts regarding AB Venkateswara Rao. He told the media on Sunday that AB Venkateswar Rao had supervised the investigation of Vivekananda Reddy's case till his transfer. He questioned why AB Venkateswar Rao has not given the details of the investigation to the authorities.

He said that AB Venkateswar Rao had tried to sling mud at his family without revealing the facts in the Vivekananda Reddy murder case. He expressed displeasure over AB Venkateswar Rao's doubts over the SIT investigation. The DIG said he could send the letter in sealed cover to the CBI if it had evidence.

DIG Pal Raj questioned why Venkateswara Rao has been speaking after keeping quiet for years. He said making public criticism is a serious matter. He reminded that these are against the All India Service Rules. DIG Paulraj said ABV should give information according to the rules if there is any suspicion.