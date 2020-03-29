AP police to launch Geo Tagging app to track foreign returnees in home isolation

The increasing Coronavirus positive cases have created a severe concern among governments across the world. Meanwhile, the Telugu states chief ministers are taking all measures to fight coronavirus spread. In this backdrop, the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government has taken a sensational decision in Andhra Pradesh of increasing the surveillance on foreign returnees. According to police sources, a total of 29 thousand people came from abroad.

The police have specially designed a house quarantine app that works with geotagging to keep track of foreigners. It is stipulated that persons from abroad should download it and submit the details in-app. The app sends alert to DGP office and the concerned district SP If anyone comes out of the house.

The new feature has also been introduced in the app such that a person who downloads the app will be geo-tagged and would be alerted if he comes near to the foreign returnee.