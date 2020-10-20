AP police to observe Police Martyrs Day 2020 for next ten days from tomorrow

The Andhra Pradesh Police Department has announced that the police commemoration day or police martyrs day will be observed from Wednesday on October 21. In the meantime, the police department has took a decision to increase the sum of the amount insured for natural death from Rs. 1.5 lakh to Rs. 3 lakh. AP DGP Gautam Sawang signed the MoUs with SBI for Jeevan Jyoti Bima and Suraksha Bima schemes for the police, which will be issued to all police in the state from tomorrow. Law and Order ADG Shiva Shankar, Constables D. Rajani and Durga Prasad were formally received the policies.

On the occasion, AP DGP Gautam Sawang said, "I salute the wonderful services of the police." They will be offered accidental policy up to Rs 40 lakh and natural death policy up to Rs 3 lakh. He said that they would get insurance of Rs 2 lakh by paying Rs 12 per annum. He also said that everyone should avail the Sukanya Samridhi Yojana. Police personnel are being enforced with a Weekly off in the state. He said that Disha app and Disha police stations have been set up for the protection of women.

The DGP said that the police service app has been made available with 87 types of services to make better services available to the public and cracked a record 306 cases related to temples. He asserted that 57,270 temples and prayer halls across the state have been mapped with geo-tagging and 33 cases have been registered against temples in the wake of the Antarvedi chariot incident.



He said they had cracked 27 cases and identified 54 ex-offenders who were frequently convicted of crimes and arrested 130 accused and 1196 were said to have been bound over. "The Disha application has been downloaded by 11 lakh people and had received 79,648 requests through the SOS app, of which 604 calls were acted upon wherein 122 FIRs registered, with 62 zero FIRs registered in 2019 against 279 were registered so far in 2020. Gautam Sawang‌ announced that the crime rate in the state has come down by 18 per cent.