AP polls in March/April

Vijayawada: Now that it is clear that Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh would be held either in March or April along with Lok Sabha pollsLok Sabha polls, the YSRCP has blown the poll bugle coinciding with the announcement of election schedule of five states, including Telangana. Addressing the party leaders and workers at Indira Gandhi stadium on Monday, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the battle of modern Kurukshetra would be more of a class war. It will be a fight between a party, which had fulfilled all its promises and more, and a combination of ‘zeroes’ who had done nothing for the state.

He said that the YSRCP government which is pro-poor had brought revolutionary changes for the benefit of people and now it is time to bring awareness among people over the welfare programmes and the need to bring back YSRCP to power. The Chief Minister said that the first programme - Jagananna Arogya Suraksha programme was launched to ensure that no family should suffer with health issues for lack of money. The Chief Minister said the second programme of “Why AP needs Jagan?” will be implemented from November 1 to December 10. Under the programme, he said party leaders would visit 1.5 crore houses and explain the welfare programmes taken up by the government and highlight the failures of the previous TDP government.

The Chief Minister said that the third programme -- Bus Yatra will be organised from October 25 to December 31 and meetings will be conducted in all constituencies under the leadership of local MLAs.

He said that the YSRCP has been supporting the poor and it is time that the poor should come together to fight against capitalists.

The fourth programme from December 11 to January 15 will be to bring out the talent of local sportspersons and make it to the national level.

On January 1, the pension amount will be increased to Rs 3,000 and a ten-day festival will be organised. He said while the TDP government disbursed pension to 39 lakh people now 66 lakh people are receiving pension. He said the TDP spent Rs 400 crore towards pensions whereas the YSRCP government was spending Rs 2,000 crore on pensions. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that from January 10 to 20, YSR Cheyuta programme financial assistance to artisans will be organised in which Rs 3,000 crore will be distributed and from January 20 to 30 YSR Aasara programme will be taken up.