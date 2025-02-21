Live
AP Polycet 2025 exam likely in April 30, notification soon
The date for the Polycet 2025 examination, which will facilitate admissions to polytechnic courses for the academic year 2025-26 in Andhra Pradesh, has been announced. The exam is scheduled to take place on April 30.
In preparation for the exam, a total of 69 coordination centres will be established across the state, with officials anticipating that approximately 150,000 students will participate.
The application fees have been set at ₹400 for Other Castes (OC) and Backward Classes (BC) candidates, while Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) candidates will be required to pay ₹100.
On Thursday, the Education Department issued an order instructing the Technical Education Department to initiate the necessary preparations for the exam. The official notification regarding Polycet 2025 will be released shortly.