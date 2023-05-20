Ap PolyCet results declared: Check Out Direct Link

Commissioner of Technical Education C Naga Rani released the Poly Cet results 2023. A total of 143625 students appeared the examination and 124021 qualified the entrance test with pass percentage of 86.35. Minimum qualifying marks is 30 out of 120. The entrance test was held on May 5, 2023. A total of 265 polytechnic colleges are in the state and 77117 seats are available.

