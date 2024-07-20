AP power minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar alerts electricity dept. officials over rains

In response to the continuous rains affecting Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states, Power Minister Gottipati Ravikumar has alerted Power Department officials to be prepared for any disruptions in power supply.

Minister Gottipati conducted a virtual review with APEPDCL officials from Amaravati, where he discussed the impact of the rains on the affected districts. He emphasized the need to prioritize the safety of residents, particularly those in low-lying areas and Lankan villages. The Minister instructed officials to be on high alert for any issues related to electricity poles and power supply interruptions.

With the possibility of further rainfall and flooding, Minister Gottipati urged authorities to initiate relief operations promptly in areas with trees posing a threat to residents. The Minister stressed the importance of proactive measures to prevent any loss of life and property, emphasizing the need for continuous monitoring and timely response to any emergencies. Officials have been directed to prioritize the safety and well-being of residents in the face of the adverse weather conditions.