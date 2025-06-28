AP prioritises women's safety with technology, says Home Minister

Andhra Pradesh's Home Minister, Vangalapudi Anitha, has reaffirmed the coalition government's commitment to women's safety, highlighting the introduction of the Shakti app as a vital tool for their protection. During the Suraksha 360 programme held on Saturday under the Vijayawada Police Commissionerate, Anitha encouraged women to leverage mobile technology as a means of self-defense, echoing Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's assertion that "if we have a mobile in our hands, the whole world is in our hands."

Anitha explained that women in potential danger can alert police instantly by sending a single message to a designated WhatsApp number. She noted that the implementation of CCTV cameras has resulted in a marked decline in crime rates across the state, commending the NTR District Commissionerate for its adept use of technology in policing. The minister revealed that incidents of crime and traffic disruptions are swiftly addressed using advanced technological resources.

She advocated for the expansion of model police stations throughout the NTR district, calling attention to the positive impact of the Suraksha app and device on public welfare. Addressing concerns over rising online fraud in the state, Anitha advised citizens to ignore messages from unknown senders, stating that the police are actively employing technology to combat such scams.

The minister emphasised the significance of enhanced security measures, particularly in light of the presence of numerous VIPs and VVIPs in Andhra Pradesh. Utilizing drones and CCTV cameras, the police are committed to preventing anti-social activities and ensuring the safety of the community through both smart and discreet policing strategies.