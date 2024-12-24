AP projects are on accelerated mode: Dinakar

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh’s 20-point Programme Committee chairman Lanka Dinakar said that after the double engine government came to power in the state, projects were accelerated at double speed.

Speaking to the media here on Monday during his North Andhra visit, he said that the Cen-tral government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre focusing on Viksit Bha-rat and Andhra Pradesh led by N Chandrababu Naidu aiming at ‘Swarnandhra 2047,’ the state is witnessing development on all fronts with the spirit of ‘Double Engine Sarkar.’

With the vision of Swarnandhra, Andhra Pradesh will play an important role in developing India. Plans are being made to provide safe drinking water to every household in the villages through the Jal Jeevan Mission in collaboration with the Central government under the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan, LankaDinakar mentioned.

Further, Dinakar stated that he is reviewing the implementation of Union government spon-sored schemes and projects district-wise with the support of local public representatives.

The 20-point Programme Committee Chairman explained that the implementation and the progress of important Central projects in the respective districts will be reviewed and a re-port will be given to the Central and State governments. Speaking about the new South Coast Railway Zone with Visakhapatnam as its headquarters, Dinakar informed that the process of tenders has commenced and the project would be completed within 24 months. The complex will be built at a cost of Rs 150 crore, he in-formed.

Further, he said that 23.44 TMC of water will be made available from Polavaram in the next three years with the help of the Central government. Sufficient drinking water for the peo-ple of Visakhapatnam and water sources for industrial needs would be facilitated, he added.

As Visakhapatnam is the financial capital of the state and the growth engine of Uttarandhra, giant companies like Adani Data Centre, Google, Microsoft, HCL, ArcelorMittal are already coming forward to invest in the region, Dinakar mentioned.

BJP Visakhapatnam Parliament district president Medapati Raveendra and BJP Mahila Mor-cha district unit president U Sujatha Raj among others were present.