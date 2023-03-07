AP Sadhu Parishath president files complaint against event

Srikakulam: Performing Ksheerabhisekam to Vysya community leader Kotni Ramesh at a temple premises ignited controversy from all sections of people. Several Hindu religious association representatives strongly condemned and found fault with the temple local trust board members, priests and endowment department officials for allowing such events which will degrade sanctity of Hindu temples. On Monday, AP Sadhu Parishath president, Srinivasananda Saraswathi lodged a complaint with the Palasa town circle police station against the event. Speaking on the occasion, he demanded open apology and stressed on police to register crime as per provisions of Indian penal code on charges of outraging religious feelings of Hindus.





He said police and endowment officials are not taking any action against the Vysya caste leader due to influence of the YSRCP local MLA and minister for animal husbandry, Seediri Appala Raju. Vysya caste leaders of Srikakulam district, K Hara Gopal, J Bhimasankar and others strongly condemned the Ksheerabhisekam at temple premises and demanded officials concerned to take stringent action against Ramesh and his followers for insulting religious feelings.



