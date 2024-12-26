AP Sankranti Holidays 2025: Government Confirms Dates and Duration Amid Rumors

The AP administration has formally defined the dates of the 2025 Sankranti vacations, ending speculation that the break would be reduced because of the state's recent heavy rainfall. AP Sankranti holidays in 2025 may be shortened to January 11–15 or January 12–16, according to rumours that have been spreading on social media. The government has, however, affirmed that the holidays would coincide with the official school calendar.

SCERT Director Krishna Reddy has announced that Andhra Pradesh's Sankranti school holidays will take place from January 10 to January 19, 2025. Due to the consequences of the recent severe rains, some districts in the state have already proclaimed local vacations, making this explanation more crucial. The AP government promised that the Sankranti vacations would not be reduced in spite of these interruptions, and there is no substance to the rumours that they will.

The official holiday schedule for 2025 by the AP government

The government of Andhra Pradesh has announced the 2025 vacation schedule in addition to confirming the Sankranti holidays. The number of holidays for the year will be forty-four, consisting of twenty-one optional holidays and twenty-three official holidays. However, four of these holidays—July Ram Navami, Muharram, Ugadi, and Republic Day—occur on Sundays.

Sankranti Break will remain unchanged.

Families and students may now organise their Sankranti celebrations with clarity according to the government's official announcement. Many people come to their hometowns to rejoice with loved ones during this holiday, which is one of the most important in Andhra Pradesh.

Despite certain local school calendar adjustments brought on by the heavy rains, the Sankranti holidays will not be affected, guaranteeing that the joyous atmosphere will not be disrupted. All those looking forward to the Sankranti vacations in 2025 will be relieved by this clarification from the AP government.