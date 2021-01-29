AP SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh seeks removal of govt. advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy from post

The war between Andhra Pradesh government and SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar is taking new twists. Ramesh Kumar has targeted many, including ministers, for making political remarks against him. Nimmagadda wrote a letter to Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan seeking the removal of Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, a government advisor for allegedly making political statements against the spirit of the Constitution and wants Sajjala to be removed from office. SEC incensed over Ramakrishna Reddy for making political remarks despite holding a cabinet post as a government advisor and taking salaries from the government.



Along with Sajjala, ministers Botsa Satyanarayana, Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and MP Vijayasai Reddy were also accused of political assault. SEC said that are blaming him despite orders from the Supreme Court and asked to take action on the violation of the Electoral Code. "Ministers Peddireddy and Botsa Satyanarayana have made personal criticisms of him over the election code attack; MP Vijayasai Reddy also criticized," SEC alleged.

He also said that doing so was a violation of the election code and asked the governor to instruct them to avoid these. "There is a chance that I will go to court on constitutional violations. I am bringing it to your notice as a last resort," SEC added.