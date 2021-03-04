AP SEC responds to complaints on forced withdrawals in civic polls, directs RO's to examine

The State Election Commission has responded to allegations and complaints of forced withdrawal of nominations in municipal elections. State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar said that the Returning Officers had been directed to look into the police complaints filed.

SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar has said that the returning‌ officers have been given specific instructions and orders and the Commission is seriously considering every incident related to complaints. "We will take action on the forced withdrawal complaint in Tirupati 7th Division and victims should be brought to the attention of the Commission for redressal of their grievances, " the SEC said.

The State Election Commissioner further said that the forced withdrawals are unforgivable and asserted that the aggrieved candidates were given an opportunity to file a case in police station. Nimmagadda said the joint secretary and secretary of the SEC would take up the complaints and examine further.