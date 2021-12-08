AP seeks assistance from NABARD for setting up 10,778 specialised community hiring centres

Agriculture Minister Kursala Kannababu has appealed to NABARD to co-operate in setting up 10,778 specialised community hiring centers in RBK across the state as part of measures to promote organic farming. He was speaking at the 217th State Level Bankers' Committee meeting chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan at the CM's camp office.



He said that Chief Minister Jagan made it clear that priority should be given to nature farming. "The main objective is to protect the health of farmers and the public as well as to reduce the use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides," he said. Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath said the banking system was performing well in agriculture and other priority sectors and opined that at the same time, the MSME sector needs to be given more prominence.



He pointed out that the education and home loan limit was a bit sluggish due to this and that more attention should be paid to these as well. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary to the State Government Dr. Sameer Sharma, senior officials of various departments, RBI Regional Director K. Nikhila, NABARD Chief General Manager Sudhir Jannavar and representatives of various banks.