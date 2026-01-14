AP SET 2025 Notification and Examination Dates Released

The notification for the Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (AP SET) 2025 has been unveiled, signalling the commencement of the online application process for the recruitment of lecturers and assistant professors in universities and colleges throughout the state.

As per the announcement made by Professor G.P. Rajasekhar, Vice-Chancellor of Andhra University, the written examinations are scheduled to take place on the 28th and 29th of March at various examination centres across the state.

Eligible candidates are invited to apply online until the 9th of February, 2026. The registration fees are set at ₹1600 for General candidates, ₹1300 for those belonging to BC and EWS categories, and ₹900 for SC, ST, PWD, and other candidates.

Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets starting from the 19th of March. Further information is available on the official AP SET website.