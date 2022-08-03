AP SSC Advanced Supplementary Exam results 2022 released

Andhra Pradesh Class 10th Supplementary Exam Results 2022 Released. Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana released the results in Vijayawada. It is learned that about 1,91,600 students appeared for the tenth class supplementary examinations held from July 6 to 15 and in the results announced, 60.83 percent of boys and 68.76 percent of girls have passed.

Since the last two years, the tenth class exams have not been conducted due to Corona. In addition to this, the percentage of students passed in the examinations held this year was even less than expected. The pass percentage (67.26%) has decreased drastically as 2,01,627 students failed.

Meanwhile in Andhra Pradesh, this time in tenth class results, instead of grades have announced marks. Also, those who have passed the supplementary examinations will be treated on par with the regular batch students of April-2022.

The AP government has taken these decisions for the convenience of the students as the examinations were not conducted on time due to Corona and the classes were not conducted properly.