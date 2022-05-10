AP SSC exam paper leak: AP govt. intensifies probe, 7 accused arrested

The Andhra Pradesh government has taken the issue of tenth clas public examination paper leakage seriously. The AP government has taken strict action against those who played with the future of the students and identified that it is conspiracy of Narayana educational institutions. Giridhar Reddy, vice-principal of Narayana Educational Institutions, revealed the facts in police custody. Vice-Principal Giridhar admitted at the hearing that the paper was leaked at the instigation of former minister Narayana.



AP CID police on Tuesday arrested Narayana on the basis of Giridhar's statement. For the past four days, former minister Narayana's phone has been switched off and no one is available. With this, Narayana and his wife were arrested in Kondapur of Hyderabad and shifted them to Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh.



Meanwhile, Chittoor One Town police arrested a total of seven people in connection with the incident two of whom are government teachers. The rest seem to be Narayana, Sri Chaitanya, and Chaitanya Krishna Reddy, working in NRI educational institutions. All of them have worked in Narayana educational institutions in the past.