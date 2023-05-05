AP SSC exams results 2023 likely to be released next week

Andhra Pradesh Class 10th Public Examinations-2023 Results will be released next week. The officials of the AP Board of Secondary Education said that the results will not be released this week, as announced previously.



After the release of the results, the students who appeared for the exams can download the results from the official website. Marks memos will be available on the website a week after the release of the results, the board said.



However, the board has not officially announced the date of declaration of results of AP class 10th exams till now. It is known that the exams were held from April 3rd to 18th. 6.64 lakh students appeared for these exams in 3,349 centers across the state. As the results of Inter have already been released, the students are waiting to see when the Class 10 results will be released.