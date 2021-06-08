AP SSC exams will be conducted after normalcy prevailed, says Adimulapu Suresh

Andhra Pradesh state education minister Adimulapu Suresh said that tenth class and inter-examinations will be held in Andhra Pradesh as soon as the situation improves. He spoke to the media on Tuesday and said he hopes to conduct examinations keeping the future of students in view. He was incensed that the opposition was doing politics by obstructing the future of the students. It is learnt that the state government has postponed the tenth class and inter-examinations in the state in the wake of corona extraction.

Meanwhile, the controversy over the conduct of examinations in Andhra Pradesh is still ongoing. It was in this context that TDP leader Lokesh demanded the government to cancel the Tenth and Inter examinations in AP. However, Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh, who has reacted strongly to this, has been condemning the attitude of all parties. It was during this sequence that the minister fired at Lokesh once again. He made some key remarks on the occasion. The minister said that not all students have a father like Chandrababu as Nar Lokesh has, and criticized that there would also be sponsors like Satyamramalinga Raju who would help them study abroad.



The minister said that the demand of the opposition parties to cancel the Tenth examinations was not correct. However, it remains to be seen how the management of the exams in Mari AP turns out.

