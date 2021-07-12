AP SSC Results 2021 to be released in the form of Grades considering internal marks

AP SSC Results 2021: The IAS Chayaratan Committee set up to assess the marks of Tenth Class students in AP has reached the end stage. It is decided that the results will be released based on internal marks and seems to be given grades based on internal marks.



Two formative examinations were conducted for the tenth-grade students in the 2020-21 academic year. The average of the 3 subjects that got the highest marks in Formative‌-1 will be taken into consideration and each subject will get average marks. The same is done with Formative‌-2 and both are taken into account together. For example, Formative-1, which is conducted for 50 marks, gets an average of 45 marks. Based on this, total grade and subject grade are given. The government had to issue orders to implement the internal marks system.



The SSC exams were cancelled last year (2019-20) and no marks were given and passed everyone. Meanwhile, many complaints have come from students as Army jobs require marks.



The Government Examinations Department has been giving grades based on internal marks to those who asked for marks. The Committee recommended that all students be given marks. It is suggested to give grades and grade points to everyone in view of the problem of children.

