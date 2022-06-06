AP SSC results 2022 released, here is the direct link to check the marks

The Andhra Pradesh SSC examination results have been released on Monday. Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana released the results. The SSC examinations, which began on April 27, ended on May 9 where . 6,21,799 students appeared for the exams and 414,281 passed with 67.72 percent.



Off these, 2,02,821 boys and 2,99,088 girls declared passed with 64.02 and 70.70 per cent respectively. Prakasam district has recorded the highest pass percentage of 78.30 per cent while Anantapur has recorded the lowest pass percentage of 49.70 per cent. The students are advised to visit www.results.bse.ap.gov.in to check the results.

It is a known fact that in the past the grades policy was brought in to reduce the pressure on the students and to thwart the advertisements of the ranks. However, the AP government has decided that the marks are required for admissions in Army, other jobs and higher studies. The advanced supplementary examinations will be held in the first or second week of July.