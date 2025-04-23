Live
AP SSC results to be released today
The results of the Andhra Pradesh Secondary School Certificate (AP SSC) examinations are expected to be announced shortly.
The results of the Andhra Pradesh Secondary School Certificate (AP SSC) examinations are expected to be announced shortly. Minister Nara Lokesh is scheduled to officially release the results at 10 am.
In addition to the Class 10 public examination results, the outcomes for Open School Class 10 and Open School Intermediate exams will also be made available.
Students and parents alike are keenly awaiting this important announcement
