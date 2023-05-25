AP stands 3rd in farmers’ suicides, says Nara Lokesh

Jammalamadugu(YSR district): Alleging that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has no clarity on addressing the farmers’ issues, TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh said that Andhra Pradesh has occupied third position in farmers’ suicides and second place in tenant farmers. As part of his 10-day Yuva Galam padayatra in YSR district, Lokesh interacted with the displaced families of Gandikota and Rajoli reservoirs at his camp site in Sudhupalle village in Jammalamadugu mandal on Wednesday.

He recalled that despite TDP has bagged only one MLA seat in Kadapa district, it has done a lot by constructing bridges, roads and providing water to Pulivendula in the interest of farmers.

He said that in TDP rule, Chandrababu Naidu allocated Rs 665 crores under Rehabilitation & Resettlement (R&R) package to resolve the problems of Gandikota displaced families.

If the government allocates Rs 200 crore, he said the problems of Gandikota displaced families would be solved.

Instead of providing funds, Lokesh said the government evacuated people from the submerged villages by using police force though Kadapa people gave victory to YSRCP in all 10 constituencies and two MP seats in 2019 elections.

The TDP leader said that during his 108 days of padayatra, he observed the farmers were facing serious problems.

He assured that after TDP comes to power in 2024 elections, it would resolve all the problems of Gandikota and Rajoli displaced families.

Without naming Kakani Govardhan Reddy, the TDP leader remarked that agriculture minister has no time to visit the farmers as he is busy in rounding the CBI office in connection with theft in the court.

“Farmers better to put a board over missing of agriculture minister,” he said.

He stated that borrowing of farmers has been increased from Rs 70,000 to Rs 2.50 lakh after YSRCP government came to power in 2019 elections.

He assured the farmers that the TDP would construct a bridge from Sajjala Dinne to Sankepalle and uplift living standards of Gandikota displaced families by establishing small scale industries.