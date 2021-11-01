AP State Formation Day: PM Modi and YS Jagan extends wishes to people of the state

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the people of Andhra Pradesh on the occasion of State Formation Day. He praised the people of AP for their skill, determination, and perseverance. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote Greetings to my sisters and brothers in Andhra Pradesh. AP people are examples of their skill, determination, and perseverance. Hence they excel in many fields. I want AP people to be happy, healthy, and successful.







రాష్ట్ర అవతరణ దినోత్సవం సందర్భంగా ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ లోని నా సోదరీమణులకు, సోదరులకు శుభాకాంక్షలు. ఏపీ ప్రజలు తమ నైపుణ్యం, దృఢ సంకల్పం, పట్టుదలకు మారు పేరు. అందువల్ల వారు అనేక రంగాల్లో రాణిస్తున్నారు. ఏపీ ప్రజలు సంతోషంగా, ఆరోగ్యంగా, విజయవంతంగా ఉండాలని కోరుకుంటున్నాను. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 1, 2021