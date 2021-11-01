AP State Formation Day: PM Modi and YS Jagan extends wishes to people of the state
Highlights
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the people of Andhra Pradesh on the occasion of State Formation Day.
- The State Formation Day ceremony will be held at the CM camp office in Tadepalli
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the people of Andhra Pradesh on the occasion of State Formation Day. He praised the people of AP for their skill, determination, and perseverance. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote Greetings to my sisters and brothers in Andhra Pradesh. AP people are examples of their skill, determination, and perseverance. Hence they excel in many fields. I want AP people to be happy, healthy, and successful.
On the other hand, CM YS Jagan mohan Reddy extended his best wishes to the people of the state. The state of Andhra Pradesh, which was formed as a result of the sacrifices of Potti Sriramulu and the struggle of many, is an inspiration to all of us. "We will take the state forward in terms of welfare and development by maintaining the same dedication, integrity, and determination," YS Jagan said.
The State Formation Day ceremony will be held at 10.15 am on Monday at the Chief Minister's Camp Office. On this occasion, CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy will unveil the national flag. Later, he will pay homage to Telugu Thalli and Potti Sriramulu and receive the police salute.
