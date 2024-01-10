AP state legal services authority reviews on missing of children cases

Andhra Pradesh State Legal Services Authority, Amaravati, organized a meeting to review cases of missing and unidentified children and take necessary steps to locate them and reunite them with their families. The meeting was held at Nyayasevasadan in Kadapa, with the presence of Hon'ble Shri S. Baba Fakhruddin, Secretary-cum-Senior Civil Judge of the District Judicial Service Authority in Kadapa.

The meeting involved collaboration with the Anti-Trafficking Unit, Women Development Child Welfare Department, and Police Officers. The focus was on examining the details of pending cases in various police stations and providing appropriate instructions to address the issue. Police officers and officials from the Women and Child Welfare Department were also present during the meeting.

The objective of this initiative is to actively work towards locating missing children and identifying unidentified children, with the ultimate goal of reuniting them with their families. This activity aligns with the State Plan of Action and Calendar of Activities directed by the High Court. By addressing these cases, the authorities aim to ensure the well-being and safety of children in Andhra Pradesh.