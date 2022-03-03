AP supporter wins in Odisha local polls

Vizianagaram: The villages located in Andhra-Odisha border which passed a resolution in grama sabha in favour of being part of Andhra Pradesh rather than Odisha, have once again proved their unity by electing a pro-AP candidate in recent local body elections. The candidate who contested pro-AP stand won with good majority defeating the candidate supported by ruling BJD and Congress.

The Odisha government conducted polls for Pottangi Zone-1 zilla parishad seat which comprises 21 disputed villages in Kotia region on February 18. Mamata Jani and Tikai Gemel were candidates for this seat. Congress leader Minakhi Bahinipati, BJD leader Eswar Chandra Panigrahi and former MP Jayaram Pangi of BJP had campaigned for Mamata Jani but Telugu-speaking woman Tikai Gemel, who contested as independent with on pro-Andhra Pradesh stance, won with significant majority in the election.

The residents of these villages previously passed resolutions to boycott the Odisha polls expressing their interest to continue in Andhra Pradesh before the polling. The people of Doralatadivalasa, Jakarivalasa and Mulatadivalasa have boycotted the polling but rest of the villages voted in the election.

But after the results were out, the leaders of all parties were shocked as Tikai Gemel, who favoured AP, won the seat by defeating Mamata Jani by a margin of 3,710 votes. Tikai Gemel got 10,354 votes while Mamata Jani, who was backed by three major political parties, got only 6,644 votes in the panchayat elections.

Gemmeli Diwakar, sarpanch of Ganjaibadra village, said, "Though we have boycotted these elections, some of our people have participated in the polling due to the local pressures. We are happy with the Tikai Gemel's victory over Mamata Jani. Tikai Gemel assured to extend support to the people of disputed villages before polling. Though the major political parties BJD, BJP and Congress had supported Mamata Jani, irrespective of their different political agendas, Gemel won only with the pro-AP sentiment. Once again, we have proved our unity in expressing strong opinion to the Odisha government to leave us in AP. I hope the Odisha government will honour our opinion after this victory."