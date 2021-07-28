AP TDP leader Devineni Uma shifted to Nandivada police station, two cases booked

Former TDP minister Uma Maheshwara Rao was shifted to Nandivada police station on Wednesday in connection with the Krishna district G. Kondur controversy. In anticipation of the unrest, Nandivada village boundaries were taken into police custody. Even ordinary people, including the media, were not allowed to enter the village. Police have set up security in several places. Police will conduct Covid tests on Devineni Uma. It seems likely that he will be produced before a magistrate after the examination.



It is known that TDP leaders and YSRCP leaders attacked each other and Devineni Uma, was arrested by the police on Tuesday midnight. It is learned that Eluru Range DIG Mohan Rao and Krishna district SP Siddhartha Kaushal said that former minister Devineni Uma was the main reason for the G. Kondur controversy.

Meanwhile, G. Kondur police have registered cases under two sections against TDP leader Devineni Uma, who went to verify allegations of illegal gravel mining in the Kondapalli forest area of ​​Krishna district. He has been charged with attempted murder under Section 307 and the SC-ST Atrocity case. It is learned that the police arrested Uma at midnight and shifted to Pedaparapudi police station.